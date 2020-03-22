Services
Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman
400 West Pecan Street
Coleman, TX 76834
(325) 625-2175
Charlene Burrow Conway

Coleman - Charlene Burrow Conway, age 90, of Coleman, died Saturday, March 21, at Coleman County Medical Center.

A private graveside service will be held at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Richard Hetzel, officiating. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.

Remembrances and condolences can be expressed to the family via the on-line registry at www.livingmemorials.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
