Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Charlene Meeks

Charlene Meeks Obituary
Charlene Meeks

Abilene - Charlene Meeks, 86, of Abilene and Hawley, passed away Saturday, December 7, after a brief illness. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Thursday, December 12, from 1-3pm, in the Chapel at North's Funeral Home in Abilene with Ed Womack of the Hawley church of Christ officiating.

Charlene was born in Hext, Texas, to Arthur and Alice Lee Searcy, she was a proud, ninth generation Texan.

She met the love of her life, Walter Donald Meeks in El Paso, Texas, and married him on December 22, 1950. They lived a wonderful life in Texas and Tennessee before retirement. Don & Charlene attended the Hawley church of Christ.

Charlene could feed a crowd on a minute's notice and always enjoyed doing that. She wanted to be a stock car driver, but instead became a bookkeeper and stay at home Mom to her three wild children. She and Don loved hosting Bible studies in their home in service to God.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, sister Lanell Powers, brothers Truman and Nolan, and her beloved son, David Wesley Meeks.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Don, son Walter Donald Meeks II, daughter and son-in-law Jan & Patrick Hibler, grandchildren Taylor Hibler, Cheslee Hibler, Walter Donald Meeks III, Carolyn Meeks, David Wesley Meeks II, Tiffany Sampson, Jeffrey Meeks, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
