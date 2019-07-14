|
|
Charlene Reily
Colorado City - Charlene Ross Reily, 88, passed away on July 11, 2019.
She was born in Winters, Texas on December 22, 1930 to Robert Henry Ross and Velma Taylor Ross.
Charlene married the love of her life Bob Reily on February 16, 1951 in Abilene, Texas. In 1953 Charlene and Bob moved to Colorado City where the settled down and raised their 2 sons. She was a teacher for 40 years, teaching in both Colorado City and Loraine school districts. After she retired she enjoyed traveling, visiting as many places around the globe as she could while she was able. Charlene was a past president of the Lion's Club and a past recipient of the Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year.
Charlene is survived by her husband Bob Reily, by her sons Pat Reily and wife Gaye and Bill Reily and wife Jackie, her her grandchildren Chris and Lexi, and by a great-grandchild Elliott Michelle. She is also survived by her sister Betty.
A memorial service for Charlene will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Colorado City on Sunday, July 14th at 1:30 pm with Doctor Jerry Shields officiating the service. Following the service there will be a reception in the fellowship hall for all that attended the funeral.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions in her memory to the First United Methodist Church of Colorado City.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Kiker Seale Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 14, 2019