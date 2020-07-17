Charles Adry WheelerAbilene - Charles Adry Wheeler went home to heaven on July 15, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Huntsville, Arkansas on May 23, 1941 to John Andrew and Cleo Gunnin Wheeler. He was the youngest of seven children. When he was three, the family moved back to Texas and resided in the Noodle and Trent areas where he played football for the Trent Gorillas.He enlisted in the US Army in 1959. After basic training at Fort Carson, Colorado, he was stationed at a Nike Hercules missile site on Highway 277 for three years. In 1962, an army buddy from Cross Plains introduced him to Wanda Cowan, and it was love at first sight. They were married on September 2, 1962. After being discharged from the Army, he joined the Texas Army National Guard, and in October of 1963, he went to work at the Nike Missile site in Denton, Texas. He and Wanda moved to the small community of Bolivar so Adry could raise cows and have a horse for his young daughter Lisa. In 1969, the Denton missile site closed and Adry transferred to Abilene. For the next 34 years, he worked at the Texas National Guard Armory on South 9th street. He retired as shop chief of the OMS (Organizational Maintenance Shop) in 1997. Between his time in the Army and Army National Guard combined, Adry proudly served his country for a total of 37 years.Adry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful and active member of South 11th & Willis Church of Christ for many years. Adry is best known by family and friends for always being there to lend a helping hand, whether he was asked to or not. He was a true servant and always thought of others before himself. He enjoyed being a member of the Abilene Kiwanis Club for many years and helped with the annual fish fry each year. He and Wanda also served as foster parents for Christian Homes and cared for over 25 children through the years. He had a passion for raising horses and, in his younger years enjoyed spending time breaking horses for other people. One of his greatest joys and passions of his later years were the times spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Wanda, daughter, Lisa and husband Terry Dye of Breckenridge, son John Andrew and wife Carol of Abilene; as well as his 8 grandchildren Jessica (Dye) Fisher and husband Gabe, Jacob Dye and wife Whitney, and Jamie Dye, all of Abilene; and Melanie (Wheeler) Yancey and husband Michael of Washington, DC, Megan Wheeler of College Station, Miles Wheeler, Rachel and Jacob Wooden, and Robert and Sierra Lopez de Castilla, all of Abilene. His great grandchildren were the joy of his later years; Ethan, Madelynn, and Gracelynn Fisher, of Abilene, and two foster great-grandsons Luka and Brodie of College Station. Survivors also include one sister, Joyce Saylors of Davis, Oklahoma, one brother, Franklin Smith, of Tulia, Texas, and lots of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and one brother.The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Big Country team for their great care and support provided over the past few months. In memory of Charles Adry, donations may be made to Hospice of Big Country, West Texas Rehab, Meals on Wheels, or Sam's Place, (an orphanage for deaf children in Kenya) c/o S. 11th and Willis Church of Christ, 3333 S. 11th St Abilene, Tx 79605.A visitation will be held Sunday July 19th from 2:00-5:00 pm and a service will be Monday morning at 11:00 am. Both will be held at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. It is requested that social distancing be practiced and face masks worn while at the funeral home. A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday July 22nd at 1:00 pm at the Texas State Veteran Cemetery.