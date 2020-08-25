Charles "Chuck" Allen Kastenbauer



Clyde - Charles Allen "Chuck" Kastenbauer, 70, of Clyde, passed away on August 22, 2020 after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 2, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home Chapel, 1022 N. 2nd Street, Merkel, TX at 10:00 a.m. Masks are required. His remains will be interred beside his parents at Saint Kathryn Catholic Cemetery, 318 S. Hill Avenue, Ogilvie, MN.



Chuck was born February 21, 1950 to Edward Charles and Evelyn (Moilanen) Kastenbauer in Owatonna, MN. He was raised on a farm in Ogilvie, NM where learned to do anything he set his mind to. He built his own business in Texas and had many years of success with Chuck's Oil Field Inspections. In his spare-time he enjoyed fishing, gaming, and cooking, especially BBQ for his family and friends.



Chuck married Carla Fariello on January 8, 2007. Working side by side at home and in the oil field, they enjoyed 13 years together.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Daniel Kastenbauer.



He is survived by his wife, Carla of Clyde; sister Cheryl (Dennis) Dee of Duluth, MN; sister-in-law, Valarie Kastenbauer of Mora, MN; daughters, Andrea (David) Gannaway of Abilene, TX and Alannah (Dennis) Grogan of Merkel, TX; step daughter, Nicole (Kent) Stennett of Clyde; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Carla would like to express her appreciation to the staff of Hendrick Hospice for their care of Chuck over the last few days of his life.



Memorials can be made to the Merkel Cemetery Association, the American Kidney Foundation, and Hendrick Hospice, Abilene, TX.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store