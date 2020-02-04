Services
Charles Augusta Dunnington Obituary
Charles Augusta Dunnington

Weatherford - Charles Augusta Dunnington, age 83, passed away February 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Saturday February 8, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church in Weatherford TX with Rev Curtis Jefferson officiating and interment to follow at East Greenwood Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church at 9am with the service beginning at 10am.

Charles was born April 21, 1936 in Pisgah, MD to John Francis and Louise Dunnington. Charles retired from the United States Air Force and the City of Abilene Texas as a Water Plant Operator.

He is preceded in death wife, Norma Dunnington.

Left to cherish his memories are his son, Rodney Dunnington and daughter in law, Wendy of Arlington, TX; Daughter, Carmen Cooks and husband, Gary of Dallas, TX; Granddaughters, LaShonda Cooks of Dallas, TX and Candace Cooks of Manhattan, NY. Sisters, Delores Dunnington and Regina Johnson of Port Tobacco, MD and brother James Dunnington of Washington, D.C.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
