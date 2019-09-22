|
Charles (Pete) Barbee
Abilene - Charles Lewis (Pete) Barbee, 81, of Abilene, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday September 19, 2019.
Pete leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Anne (Halbert) Barbee, and her daughter, AnnMarie Hubbard and husband Kris Hubbard, along with their children Sterling Friedrich and Jhett Hubbard; her daughter, Sissy Pennington and husband Shawn Pennington, along with their children Hayden Tate and Spring Pennington. He is also survived by his sons, Richard Barbee, Randy Barbee, and James Barbee; daughters, Melissa McWilliams, and Amy McGowen their spouses and children. Pete is survived by sisters Geri Jowers of Boyce, Louisiana, Mary Moore of Bertram, Texas, Sheila Tutt of Huntsville, Texas, Joyce Cozart of Perryton, Texas, and Doris Barbee-Baumbach of Hawley Texas; sister-in-law, Carolyn Barbee of Ira, Texas, their spouses and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by first wife Nadara Lantrip Barbee, father Robert Louis Barbee, mother Ethel Carlisle Barbee, sister Bethene Wade, and brother Robert Barbee.
Pete was born in Dickens County at Duck Creek to Robert and Ethel Barbee on April 26, 1938. He graduated from Stamford High School in 1956. Pete was an entrepreneur, master electrician and pilot, having owned several businesses throughout his life. He recently retired from INCA Fire Alarms which was his pride and joy and still going strong today. Traveling for work throughout Texas, Pete knew all the best "hole in the wall" eating joints and of course who had the best pie and cup of coffee. Pete was extremely proud of being a pilot and telling stories about trips in his planes. He had a huge love of horses, rodeos and reading western novels. He also enjoyed attending football games, basketball games, stock shows and rodeos. Watching his children and grandchildren was one of his favorite past times.
Papa Pete was a man of integrity, had a tenacious dry sense of humor, and a kind soul. He was a loving husband, a great Papa, and will be dearly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Tim Yandell officiating. Reception will follow with refreshments at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Rescue the Animals, SPCA and Taylor-Jones Humane Society
The family of Pete wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Nurses at Hendrick Hospice Care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 22, 2019