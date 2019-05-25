Resources
Charles Delmon Peoples


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Abilene - Charles Delmon Peoples, 71 of Abilene, passed away May 23, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care Center. His wishes were for cremation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Charles was born on September 21, 1947 to William N. Peoples and Eula Lyons Peoples. Charles recieved his primary education from abilene schools, and graduated from Woodson, Sr. High School in 1966.

He is survived by his daughters, Charlotte Hodges (Mel), Chanita Peoples, Chanelle Smith-Cole, Alyssa Henry, sons; Don Allen, Charles Dixon (Keemesha), Michael Henry, sisters: Vera Faye Mitchell (James), Evelyn Massey, Pamela Peoples. Bothers: William Earl Peoples (Faye), Anthony Peoples (Jessica), and his uncle Delmon Lyons (Faye), 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Ray Peoples, and sister Eudora Peoples. Cremation services entrusted to Dove Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.dovefuneralhome.net
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 25, 2019
