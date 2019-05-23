|
Charles Edward Kennedy
Abilene - Charles Edward Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather died May 19, 2019 in Abilene, Texas at the age of 95. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church Chapel, 1333 N. 3rd St. in Abilene, Texas. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M. in the Tahoka Cemetery in Tahoka, Tx Arrangements are under the care of The Hamil Family Funeral Home in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be at The Hamil Family Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Charles was born February 5, 1924, in Oilton, Oklahoma to E. E. (Jack) Kennedy and Myrtle Thompson Kennedy. The family later moved to Mid Continent Petroleum Oil camp in the Seminole, Oklahoma area. In 1937 the family moved to Kermit, Texas.
Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 1943, during World War II. He was assigned to the First Army 28th Division in Europe in November 1944 where he was wounded in action during the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, European-African-Middle East Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. In May 1945 he was discharged from the U.S. Army at Hoff General Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Charles was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.
In May 1945 he enrolled at Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University). He transferred from Texas Tech to Baylor University in 1948 where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1949. He married Faye Nordyke, August 1, 1948, at the First Baptist Church, Tahoka, Texas. In 1949 he entered Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he graduated with a B.D. Degree in 1952. He taught elementary school in Fort Worth, 1953-56. The Kennedys moved to Lubbock in 1956 where he received a Master's Degree in Education at Texas Tech University in 1959.
When in Lubbock he was assigned to Jackson Elementary School where he taught for 3 years. He became Principal at the Lubbock Independent School District's George C. Wolffarth Elementary School where he served for 21 ½ years. He was transferred to Bayless Elementary School in January 1983 and retired in 1986. Charles enjoyed working with children and continued to keep in touch by volunteering at various LISD elementary schools. After retiring he served as substitute principal at several elementary schools. He was presented the Lubbock Classroom Teachers Association's Administrator of the Year Award in 1980. In 2000 he received the Founder's Award for outstanding service to youth. He was a life member of the Texas State PTA, the National PTA and the National Education Association.
He was a member and served as president of the Lubbock Elementary Principal and Supervisor's Association, District XVII Elementary Principal's and Supervisor's Association (TEPSA) and Llano Estacado Phi Delta Kappa Education Fraternity. He was a life member of TEPSA and PDK. He was a life member of the Texas Classroom Teachers and Administrators Association.
Charles was a member of Lubbock's First Baptist Church for 51 years where he taught Sunday School classes for college students, an adult men's class and was a member of First Baptist's Primetime Choir. Charles and Faye Moved to Abilene in 2007 where they resided at Wesley Court, a Sears Methodist System Retirement Facility. After moving to Abilene in 2007 he joined First Baptist Church, was in the Fellowship Class and remained a member until the end. He was a member of South Plains Lions Club for 49 years, serving as president and various other offices. He joined the Abilene Founders Lions Club in 2007 and was an active Lion for over 50 years. Charles was an honorary member of Merry Mixers Square Dance Club; a life member of Baylor University Alumni Association and a member of Texas Tech Alumni Association. He was a Covenant Medical Center Auxiliary volunteer for 21 years. He represented LISD's School Board on the Lubbock Citizens Traffic Commission and the Community Action Agency.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Faye. He is survived by his daughter Connie E. Holbert, son-in-law, Joe Holbert, of Burkett, Texas; his son, Kevin Lee Kennedy of Abilene; granddaughter Katherine Elaine Johnston, great-granddaughter, Katelynn Elaine Ezell, great-great-granddaughter Hazel Brianne Roe of Lubbock, great grandson, David Duane Ezell of Houston; and a grandson Jeffrey Alan Holbert and his spouse Christine Holbert, of Everett, Washington.
Other survivors include his brother Jackie Randall and his wife Carolyn Davis Kennedy of Lakeway, Texas; his sister Mildred Kennedy Gruber of Meridian, Idaho, his sister-in-law Lois Thomas Kennedy of Houston; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Curtis Hollie, Robert Gene and Kenneth Dean. Charles was much loved and respected by all who knew him and will be sorely missed by family and friends.
The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Abilene or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 23, 2019