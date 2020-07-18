Charles Edward Morgan
Clyde - Charles Edward Morgan, 73, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2020 he passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home on 277 S. in Abilene with his brother-in-law, Rev. Manuel Davila officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM also at the funeral home.
Born in Merkel, Texas to the late Earl Houston "Woody" Morgan and Eloise Morgan. He attended Abilene Schools. In 1965 he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Homestead, Florida. On June 12, 1966 he married Dora Davila from Abilene and later they had four children. He was employed by the Ed Nelson Volkswagen dealership as a mechanic. He went on to attend Latin American Bible Institute in Ysleta, Texas and later graduated from Southwestern Assemblies of God University with a Bachelor's of Science degree. He earned his Teachers Certificate from South West Texas State and taught for Abilene Public Schools for 25 years to include Lincoln Middle School for 17 years then went on to teach at Abilene and Cooper High Schools. He was ordained as a minister with Assemblies of God and Pastored in Clyde for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Charles Edward and Laura Morgan; sister, Carol Seals and brother, Gary Wayne Morgan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Dora Davila Morgan; his children, Michelle Morgan Johnson, and husband Jason, Jennifer Morgan and husband Johnny Flores, Heather Morgan, Charles Houston Morgan and wife Leslie; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was a loving husband, father, and a great pepa to his grandchildren.
A special thanks to Dr. Heaven and Hendrick Home Health, the Clyde Paramedics & police for all their help and loving care to our loving husband, dad, and PePa in his time of need. God Bless you and keep you in his tender care. But God chose to take him home to ease his pain and suffering, we will miss him dearly.
