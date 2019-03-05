Charles Eldridge



Abilene - Charles Crim Eldridge, 79, of Abilene, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. A visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Charles was born to Jess and Myrtle Eldridge on February 7, 1940 in Beaumont, Texas. Charles married Grace Allison on June 24, 1961 and remained happily married for 57 years. He served in the United State Army and retired as a supervisor from the City of Abilene Water Department after 36 years. Charles held a deep respect for God, flag and country. He was a "do-it-yourself" guy who could fix anything. He never hesitated to help family and friends who were in need. He was always laughing or sharing a joke. He loved his family and his friends, watching old westerns, eating Grace's meatloaf, talking to his "Brother Glen" and holding Grace's hand.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; Jessie, Gene, Mark and Ramona Eldridge, and his grandson, Tanner Eldridge. He is survived by his wife Grace, daughter Jan, son Don and wife Sherri and grandchildren Emily and Austin.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House or .



