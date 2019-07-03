Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Francis Mullen


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Francis Mullen Obituary
Charles Francis Mullen

Abilene - Charles Francis Mullen passed away on June 27, 2019 he was 86 years old.He was born on March 16, 1933 in North Andover Massachusetts.

He was one of eight children as well as a twin. He was a Master tool and die maker, a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Arizona. He also served in the Navy as a Coxswain during the Korean war. He was married to RosaJane Kuykendall for 56 years. Charles and his wife just moved back to Abilene at the first of June from Green Valley Arizona. He is survived by his wife RosaJane and 4 children, Charles F. Mullen II, Judith E. Sandoval and husband Adam Sandoval, Richard A. Mullen, Penny E. Frazier husband Aaron Frazier Jr. Surviving grandchildren Charles F. Mullen III, Lori Morgan, Cody Frazier, CJ Frazier, Jacob Sandoval, Corey Frazier, Jordan Sandoval and Logan Mullen. Plus five great grandchildren. A small Family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.