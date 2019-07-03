|
|
Charles Francis Mullen
Abilene - Charles Francis Mullen passed away on June 27, 2019 he was 86 years old.He was born on March 16, 1933 in North Andover Massachusetts.
He was one of eight children as well as a twin. He was a Master tool and die maker, a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Arizona. He also served in the Navy as a Coxswain during the Korean war. He was married to RosaJane Kuykendall for 56 years. Charles and his wife just moved back to Abilene at the first of June from Green Valley Arizona. He is survived by his wife RosaJane and 4 children, Charles F. Mullen II, Judith E. Sandoval and husband Adam Sandoval, Richard A. Mullen, Penny E. Frazier husband Aaron Frazier Jr. Surviving grandchildren Charles F. Mullen III, Lori Morgan, Cody Frazier, CJ Frazier, Jacob Sandoval, Corey Frazier, Jordan Sandoval and Logan Mullen. Plus five great grandchildren. A small Family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 3, 2019