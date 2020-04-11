Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Tye - Tye-Charles Franklin Sellers, 71, passed away April 7, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday April 12, 2020 at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm St. Abilene, Texas. Burial will be at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Service will be at a later date. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by order of the Governor, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the building at any one time, maintaining 6 ft. distance apart. Your cooperation by remaining outside when instructed until someone leaves is appreciated.

Charles was born in Nolan Co, Texas to Frank and Vernice Johnson Sellers. He was eager to serve in the United States Marine Corp, having his mother sign him in early. Charles was a people person, and liked to stay busy with work, fishing, and reading. He was very intelligent.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ray and Melvin Sellers, and one sister, Velda Sellers.

Charles is survived by his wife of 13 years, Charlene Smith, of Tye, Tx. Also, by siblings, who called him "Buster," brothers; JD, Michael, and Floyd Sellers. Sisters; Melody Garson, Louise Blankenship, Ada Schuhgardt, Viola Fredricks. Also, by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
