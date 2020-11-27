Charles Keene
Abilene - Charles Ray Keene, 91 of Abilene, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A visitation with the family will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Midway Cemetery near Hodges.
Charles was born in Abilene on April 19, 1929 to Charles and Bessie Keene. He grew up near Hodges and was raised in the Hodges Baptist Church, where he was a member all his life. On September 9, 1950, Charles married Barbara Ball in Baird. They lived in Abilene where he worked as a sheet metal fabricator and a carpenter.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Barbara; and sisters Faye Hall, Modell Collins and Elpha Smith. He is survived by his daughter Carol Lowe and husband Windell of Abilene and George Adams and wife Elizabeth of Baird; and by his sister, Jo Patterson of Abilene; plus four grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 25 great great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations by made in Charles' name to the American Cancer Society
, the Salvation Army or your favorite charity
. Condolences may be offered online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com
.