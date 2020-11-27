1/1
Charles Keene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Keene

Abilene - Charles Ray Keene, 91 of Abilene, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A visitation with the family will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Midway Cemetery near Hodges.

Charles was born in Abilene on April 19, 1929 to Charles and Bessie Keene. He grew up near Hodges and was raised in the Hodges Baptist Church, where he was a member all his life. On September 9, 1950, Charles married Barbara Ball in Baird. They lived in Abilene where he worked as a sheet metal fabricator and a carpenter.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Barbara; and sisters Faye Hall, Modell Collins and Elpha Smith. He is survived by his daughter Carol Lowe and husband Windell of Abilene and George Adams and wife Elizabeth of Baird; and by his sister, Jo Patterson of Abilene; plus four grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 25 great great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations by made in Charles' name to the American Cancer Society, the Salvation Army or your favorite charity. Condolences may be offered online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved