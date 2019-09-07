|
Charles Kendrick Corley
Abilene - Charles Kendrick Corley, 88, of Abilene died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Southwest Park Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Woodard officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Mr. Corley will be in state from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 7, 2019