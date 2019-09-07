Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
Lying in State
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Southwest Park Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Southwest Park Baptist Church
Charles Kendrick Corley Obituary
Charles Kendrick Corley

Abilene - Charles Kendrick Corley, 88, of Abilene died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Southwest Park Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Woodard officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Mr. Corley will be in state from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 7, 2019
