Charles L. Edmunds
Charles L. Edmunds passed away Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, aged 76, at the home of his daughter & son-in-law, Shane & Tracy Sykes. He had been battling cancer for almost 2 years. He is also survived by his son Terry Edmunds and wife, Marilyn, two grandsons, Casey & Mickey Sykes.
Charles was born in Wahiawa, Hawaii August 22, 1943 the 4th child of Rollo & Mary (Gega) Edmunds. He is predeceased by Robert Earl Edmunds (1935 - 1936) who died in infancy at 7 months, Barbara Ann Edmunds Belli (1936 - 2006), Herman Rollo Edmunds (1940 - 2007) and Olga Marie Edmunds Cornelison (1945 - 2008). He is survived by one brother, Wilburt (AKA Willie) born in 1934, the oldest sibling.
Charles's Mom was born in Hawaii in 1911 to Russian immigrants and met his Dad who was stationed there in the US Army. They were in Hawaii when Pearl Harbor was bombed and during the remainder of World War II. They left Hawaii in 1949 with their 5 children and moved to Lamoni, Iowa where Rollo's family lived. Charles graduated from high school in Lamoni and went into the Air Force for 4 years, being stationed at Dyess AFB, Abilene Texas. He met his wife Constance (Connie) Goff and they were married in 1966 until her death in 2012. They had settled near her family in Hawley Texas, outside of Abilene and raised their two children. Charles continued his job at Dyess AFB in Civil Service for 35 years until his retirement in 1998. Charles loved playing golf and watching sports of all kinds. His loyalty was always with the Chicago Bears, Boston Celtics and L.A. Dodgers. Charles was known as "Paw Paw" by his grandsons. Paw Paw got so much joy watching both grandsons play sports through the years.
Charles joins his beloved wife Connie who died of cancer also. No more trouble, no more sorrow and no more pain in this world....just peace, rest and joy in the next. May our faith give us all comfort as we give thanks for this dear soul who touched the lives of so many.
A graveside service is planned for later in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Charles by donating to the (on Google the top 10 charities are listed) or the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020