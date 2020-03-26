|
Charles Lee Clark
Abilene - Charles Lee Clark, 85, passed away at home Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. No funeral service is planned at this time. Charles was born on December 17, 1934 to William Edward and Alma Trammell Clark. He graduated from Wylie High School and attended McMurry University. Charles spent the first 14 years of his life living in rural Taylor County before his family moved to Abilene. While attending Wylie High, Charles made many good friends with whom he remained close until his death. In high school Charles took the opportunity to participate in athletic programs, enjoying being a member of each team. He was a hard worker growing up doing various retail jobs, working on the family farm, in construction and as a cotton field surveyor. After graduating from high school, he joined his father and brother at West Texas Utilities Company working first as a billing clerk and later as a power plant office clerk until joining the military. Charles's military career first began as a member of the Texas National Guard. He served as an enlistee for four years until being given a commission. He went on to serve as a platoon leader, motor officer, company commander and battalion staff officer. After serving for 14 years in the National Guard, Charles transferred into the 490th Civil Affairs Company, US Army Reserve where he served as a section leader, staff officer and company commander. He then went on to serve in the 4159th USAR School as Assistant Commandant and later in the 5776 Reserve Training Unit where he completed his thirty-four-year military career. Charles retired from the military with the rank of Colonel. Continuing Charles' legacy of hard work, he worked for Thornton's Department Store as a bookkeeper. Then for thirty-five years, he worked for the Texas Highway Department Accounting Office where he rose to the position of District Accountant and Budget Officer. Charles married Laverne Higdon, daughter of Rayburn and Hazel Higdon of Hamlin, TX on August 11, 1962. Laverne was the supporting foundation of Charles in work, family and health. Their daughter, Kimberly was born in 1966 and was the joy of their lives. Upon retirement, Charles and Laverne enjoyed traveling and would often jump in the car and takeoff without a plan destination. One of his other passions was genealogy. Charles is survived by his daughter, Kimberly, sister in law Jan Rackley and husband Max, nephews Mark Clark, Nathan Clark and Kyle Rackley, nieces Vonda Rackley and Deedra Steward. He also cared for and loved his grand dogs, Maxwell and Madison who brought him much joy.
