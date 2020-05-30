Charles (Chuck) McDill



September 4, 1938 - May 1, 2020



Charles (Chuck) McDill 81 of Palm Bay, FL. passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2020.



Beloved husband of Linda McDill, loving Dad to Cindi McDill Kenady, Glenn McDill, Connie McDill Goodman, Danny McDill and stepdad to Penny Davis, Laura Parrish and affectionately known as Po Po to Megan Fretz, Brooke Davis,Cameron, Josh, Ethan Parrish and great grandson Carter Fretz, and loving brother to John McDill. He leaves behind his grandchildren Kollin and wife Melanie, Chandler and wife Kayla, Clayton and wife Whitney, Clarke and wife Uyen, Coulter and wife Jenn, Caitlin and partner Nate, Keeci and husband Zach, Chloe Goodman, and great-grandchildren Kamden, Sawyer, Deacon, Jaxen, and Addison.



Everyone who knew Chuck loved him and if you were lucky enough to be related to him you knew you were blessed. He was one in a million. His neighbors always knew he was just a phone call away when they needed his help. He enjoyed listening to jazz and playing solitaire.



Chuck was born in Delores, Colorado, the son of late Ellen and Thomas McDill. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellen and Thomas McDill and brothers David McDill, Kenneth McDill and sister Betty June Davis, and his former wife Kaoru Yamada McDill.



Chuck served his country joining the Air Force in 1957 retiring in 1976 as Master Sergeant. He served 3 tours in the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force he owned a lawn service in Jacksonville, FL. He made the best pumpkin pies and was doing DIY before it was popular. He enjoyed late evening talks to solve world problems and loved to tell jokes. Words of wisdom that he passed on were "You never graduate from the school of hard knocks." And he always taught a strong work ethic by example.



Charles McDill will be missed by his friends and family.









