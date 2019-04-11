|
Charles Nelan Bahlman
Winters - Charles Nelan Bahlman, 73, died April 8, 2019 at his home in Winters, Texas after a months-long battle with cancer. Charles was born on December 4, 1945 in Abilene, Texas to Joyce (Hutchinson) and J.W. Bahlman. The family later lived in Ballinger and then moved to Winters in 1955 when J.W. and Joyce opened Bahlman Jewelers, a familiar business in the Winters area for close to 50 years. As a student at Winters High School, Charles excelled in academics and band and met his future wife, Jeanie Hood. Upon graduation in 1964, he enrolled in the University of Texas at Austin, becoming a lifelong Longhorn fan. On September 9, 1966, he and Jeanie married and then made their home in Austin until Charles received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from UT in 1969.
Charles's first job out of college was as a civilian employee engineer at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. It was there that he was a member of the team that developed some of the first computerized testing of jet engines. During their ten years in San Antonio, Jeanie and Charles also began their lives as parents. After losing their first child at the age of three days old, they went on to welcome three more children, Chris, Cara and Jaime. In 1979, Charles joined Control Data Corporation in Houston, a computer software company that supplied components to NASA's burgeoning space shuttle program. Although his career was flourishing and excitement abounded in the big city, no place was ever as good as home. So, in 1983, Charles purchased the Chevrolet dealership from Spec Robinson and opened Bahlman Chevrolet at the original store front on Main Street. Literally weathering the storms of the agriculture and oil economies, Charles and Jeanie persevered to expand their business in size and reputation and eventually moved the dealership to the former tractor dealership on the edge of town.
Charles was an ardent supporter of the overall community of Winters. He was the first president of the Winters Area Business and Industrial Corporation, serving in that capacity for many years. In addition, he was on the Board of the Winters Area Chamber of Commerce, being named "Man of the Year" in 2002. He was also on the Runnels County Tax Appraisal Board, the Tax Appeal Board, served with Christmas in April, Mayfest and Dove Fest.
Above all else, Charles was a follower of Christ. Throughout his life, he worshiped at 9th Street church of Christ (Ballinger), North Loop church of Christ (Austin), Hutchins Street church of Christ (San Antonio), Main Street church of Christ (Houston) and North Main church of Christ (Winters), where he served as an elder since 1987. Charles believed strongly in being actively involved in the work of the church, and he formed bonds across many years and many miles with the body of Christ, whether it be youth ministers, pulpit ministers, members of the congregation or those impacted by outreach.
Survivors include his wife of over 52 years, Jeanie Bahlman, of the home; one son, Chris and wife Rhonda of Winters; two daughters: Cara Bradshaw and husband Casey of Canyon, and Jaime Bahlman of Lamesa; six grandchildren: Christa (Bahlman) Green and husband, Austen, Maddie Bahlman, Lucas Bradshaw, Chaney Bahlman, Barrett Charles Bradshaw, and Sophie Bradshaw; one great-grandchild, Charlie Bahlman and one brother, Lanny Bahlman and wife Brenda of Winters.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Joyce Bahlman, and one son, Charles Bahlman, Jr.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12 at 2:00pm at North Main church of Christ in Winters with Bill Hooten officiating, with interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 at 6:00pm at the Winters Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Josh Bahlman, John Bahlman, Kelly Hood, Chad Kemp, Buster Fisher and Ronnie Davis. All arrangements are under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to the Winters Area Foundation or North Main church of Christ.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 11, 2019