Charles "Chuck" Ramsey
Sealy - Charles "Chuck" Christian Franke Ramsey, 71, of Sealy passed away peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home. He was born February 14, 1948 to Herbert Lewis Ramsey and Kathleen (Franke) Ramsey in Cuero, Texas.
Chuck was an avid outdoorsman and loved deer hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Chuck is survived by his wife Minyon Ramsey of Sealy; sons Christian Ramsey of Abilene, Bryce Ramsey and wife Amber of Hallettsville, Clint Ramsey of Victoria, and Marvin Ramsey of Victoria; step-daughter Shelly Downum and husband Jeff of San Antonio; grandchildren Ann, Preston, John, Kylynn and Chesney; step-grandchildren Jacob, Carissa and Yancey; brother Herb Ramsey and wife Valerie of Victoria; brother-in-law Roger Beaird and wife Gayla of Merkel; and numerous other family members.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Kathleen, and by his brother Monte Ramsey.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019