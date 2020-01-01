Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Potosi United Methodist Fellowship Hall
2832 Potosi Road
1929 - 2019
Charles Rathmell Obituary
Abilene - Charles Rathmell, 90, of Abilene, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Rankin, TX on May 6, 1929 to his parents, Charles Rathmell and Velda Mae (Kinney) Rathmell.

Funeral services will be 10 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Potosi United Methodist Fellowship Hall, 2832 Potosi Road, with his brother, Jim Rathmell officiating. Burial will follow at Potosi Cemetery.

Charles graduated Abilene High in 1946, and then graduated from Texas A&M in 1950. On July 9, 1951, Charles married Verna Beth Bowles. He worked at Mobil Oil as a Production Engineer for 35 years in Big Spring and Crane Texas. He was a member at Potosi United Methodist.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Charles is survived by his wife of 68 years, Verna Beth Rathmell; son, Michael Rathmell and wife Karen; son, Dan Rathmell and partner Irma Morasco; grandchildren, Taylor Rathmell, Krista Gibson, Cody Rathmell and Brett Rathmell; great grandchild, Riley Diane Gibson, and brother, Jim Rathmell.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
