|
|
Charles Robert Black
Abilene, TX
Charles Robert Black was born August 29th, 1935 in Abilene, Texas to Taylor Flow and Mildred Opal (Griffin) Black. Most of his childhood years were spent in his father's frame shop admiring his trade, or in the kitchen helping and sneaking a sample some of his mother's baked goods from her well-known bakery. If he wasn't doing either of the two, he was picking on his precious sister Barbara along with his other two brothers, Taylor and Don.
As a Golden Globe Boxer in high school, he caught the eye of a beautiful, young sweetheart, Billie Katherine. The two met in the summer before their senior year and after flipping a coin with his best friend for a date with her, some might say he came out on the winning side. Bob and Billie embarked on a 63 year marriage that is a true testament of their love for one another.
Following high school, Bob hitch hiked from Abilene to Lubbock to begin his journey at Texas Technical College in 1953. It was through his experience at Texas Tech that his love for the Red Raider's was born and stayed with him through the rest of his life! All while attending Petroleum Engineering classes, he was the Treasurer of his fraternity- Phi Gamma Delta, stood on the sidelines as a Saddle Tramp for the Red Raider football team, and maintained excellent grades as a part of the Engineering Honor Society. In 1956, while still in college, he married Billie Katherine and lived with her on one side of a two-car garage. Two years later, he attained his Petroleum Engineering degree with honors and the rest was history for these two.
The same year he graduated he started as a Field Engineer with Texaco Inc. His career skyrocketed in a matter of 10 years as he became a Senior Petroleum Engineer and Assistant to General Manager. From there, he traveled to 190 countries and was ultimately promoted to President of Worldwide Upstream and SVP for Texaco where all oil and gas producing operations reported to him. With his "spare time" he received an MBA from Dartmouth in the 1970s.
After living in multiple countries and holding many distinguished positions, Bob retired at the age of 65 after 42 loyal years with Texaco. He went from a Field Engineer in Monument, NM to the #2 in a Fortune 10 and Dow Jones company. Among his most treasured achievements include his Distinguished Alumni status at Texas Tech University in three tiers: Distinguished Petroleum Engineer, Distinguished Phi Gamma Delta, and Distinguished Alumni. Also, from the University, he served on the Board of Regents from '01-'07 including Chairman of the Board from '03-'04. Bob was involved with many boards, but one dearest to him was the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC with the likes of Nelson Rockefeller.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Taylor Flow and Mildred Black as well as his beloved sister, Barbara Black Way, and his two cherished brothers Taylor Black and Don Black.
He is survived by his love of his life, Billie Katherine Huckabay Black. His son, Kevin Robert Black and wife Keri Black, his daughter Susan Kay Black Handley and husband Douglas Handley.
He is survived and adored by all his grandchildren: William Black and wife Stephanie, Heather Ede and husband Jared, John Black, Sara Black, and Melissa Stansell and husband Cody. His great grandchildren were gifts late in his life: Madeline and James Redlinger, Jordy Stansell, Emma Ede and (soon to be) sister Adalyn Ede, and Georgia Black.
There is truly no one like Charles Robert Black. Just meeting the man could completely change your life. The influence he had on others by just existing, mentoring, and leading by example had tremendous impact on all those around him. Though he was a powerful and accomplished man, he put the greatest value on his family and loved ones. In his last breaths, he held peacefully to the hand of his precious Billie as he met his appointment with the Lord. Bob's trust in God and his belief in the greatest parts of people is a legacy he will always leave behind for us. Well, that and that you should always save room for dessert!
There will be a Celebration of Life reception at Escondido, Saturday February 23rd 3-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospice and Jones Espy Finley Memorial Fund through Bloys Camp Meeting Association.
Online condolences may be made at:
www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 22, 2019