Charles Scarborough
Charles Scarborough

Abilene - Charles Edward Scarborough, 65, of Abilene, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Broadview Baptist Church in Abilene. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Broadview Baptist. Burial will follow in the Potosi Cemetery under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.

Charles was born November 8, 1954, in Abilene, to A.C. and Velda Naomi (Underwood) Scarborough. He attended Wylie High School.

In July, 1974, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Walker, at the Big County Club in Abilene. Two months later they were married. They were one month shy of 46 years of marriage.

In 1980, Charles received his master plumbing license, working at various plumbing companies. In 1989, he was hired at the Taylor County Sheriff's Office where he went on to serve 27 years, retiring in 2016. While there he held many positions, made many friends and was known as "soup bone."

Charles loved his family dearly. He coached his girl's softball teams and always cheered them on. Charles helped raise his granddaughters, Hailey and Paige, making sure they never wanted a thing. In retirement, he enjoyed being at home with his wife and riding around the neighborhood in his jazzy cart.

Charles is survived by his wife, Charla Kathleen (Kathy) Scarborough of Abilene; his dad, A.C. Scarborough of Abilene; three daughters, Stacie Abbott of Billings, Montana, Keri Lewis and Kristy Owens and husband Justin, all of Abilene; one brother, Richard Scarborough and wife Sherry of Abilene; one sister, Debra Schroeder and husband Steve of Abilene; seven grandchildren, Dakota McCartney, Hailey Dotson, Hunter Burden, Paige Dotson, Amani Owens, Cole Morrell and Jacobi Owens; and two great-grandchildren, pawpaw's "little buddy" Cristiano Martinez and Presley Burden.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi Scarborough.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
