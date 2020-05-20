|
|
Charles Sinks
Abilene - Rev. Charles Sinks
Rev. Charles Sinks, 88, is now with the top two loves of his life, God and wife Rose. He passed away on May 19 in Abilene, Texas. He was born May 23, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to Ray and Leona Sinks.
Charles served as pastor at many area Pentecostal churches until his retirement. Charles and Rose were also loving foster parents for many years.
We will love you always "Forever and a Day."
Charles was preceded in death by Rose, who he missed very much. He is survived by brothers Shorty and Dink. He will be greatly missed by his children, Bob Sinks (Jane) of Marble Falls, Cindy Stevens (Lynn), Belinda Allbright (Ricky), Debbie Sinks all from Abilene, and Tim Sinks (Debbie) of Spring Branch. He was also loved by his 9 grandchildren; Missy Northington, Jenny Taylor, Stephanie Nigro, CJ Seaman, Raina Sinks, Sam Sinks, Natalie Hopkins, Amanda Allbright, Brittany Johnson; 9 great-grandchildren; and 6 great great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions in place because of COVID-19 virus there is limited occupancy for visitation. Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bradshaw Cemetery.
