Charles Stanley Livingston
San Marcos, TX. - Charles Stanley Livingston, known to friends and family as Stan, passed away peacefully in his home in San Marcos, TX on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 85. A longtime resident of San Marcos, TX, Stan was born in Abilene, Texas on December 10, 1933.
First and foremost a family man, Stan adored his wife of 66 years, Mildred, his three children, Susan Jobson of Arlington, TX, Sandra Hierholzer of Richmond, TX, and David Livingston of San Marcos, TX, along with Susan's husband, Lance, and David's wife, Lisa, his twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Glenn Livingston of Friendswood, Texas, and a sister, Linda Moore of Katy, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, David & Vera Livingston and sister Martha Anne.
Stan was proud to serve in the United States Navy as a young adult. He served as a plant manager for Dana Corporation for over thirty years. He served faithfully as a deacon at First Baptist Church, San Marcos, chairing numerous committees and going on local and foreign mission trips. An avid fisherman who loved to travel, one of the highlights of his life was a fishing trip to Alaska where he caught numerous fish, including a 124 pound halibut.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 28, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. Funeral service will be on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 at First Baptist Church, San Marcos. Burial and graveside service will be at Potosi Cemetery in Abilene on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 29, 2019