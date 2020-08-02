1/1
Charles Steph
Charles Steph

Clyde - Charles Allard Steph was born December 31, 1938, and passed from this life, at home, on July 29, 2020. Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Paul Calvin Steph and Martha Jane (Shields) Steph, joined two older brothers, Donal Wray and Joe Alan in the home. The family lived in Byers until moving to Abilene in 1949 where his parents add a Principal and First Grade Teacher to AISD. Charles attended Alta Vista Elementary, South Junior and graduated from Abilene High School in 1957. Charles met his future wife the last day of his high school days. Joining the Marine Corp in September of 1957, he served a six month enlistment, returned to Abilene to serve out his enlistment in the Reserve Unit.

Charles joined the US Postal Office and Barbara Thomas were married on August 12, 1958, and enrolled in McMurry College after returning from their honeymoon. The Post Office won over college and Charles was on his way to a 40 year career with the US Postal Service. He worked at the Main Office as a clerk, supervisor, then transferred to the Midland Sectional Center, without leaving the Abilene office. He spent time in the Monahans Post Office as Officer in Charge and then to Sonora as Post Master. As fortune would have it, the Clyde Postmaster position was later available and he was home at last. Serving at the Clyde Post Office until he retired, he was happiest of all.

Three children were born to the family: Stephanie Ann in 1959, Sam Thomas in 1960, and David Allard in 1966. Charles was always busy with them or taking them somewhere interesting. Charles was an expert swimmer and diver. He and Barbara went on many dive trips in the Caribbean and Hawaii to dive and enjoy family visits. Scuba diving was a family affair just as skiing was in the winter.

Charles was preceded in death by his father and mother; oldest brother, Dr. Donal Steph and wife Kathy. He leaves his brother, Dr. Joe Steph and wife Cynthia Ann of Clyde; his wife of sixty-one years, eleven months, and nineteen days; his daughter, Stephanie Dugan and husband John of McKinney; his son, Sam Thomas Steph of Missouri City, Texas; and his son, David Steph and wife Nicole of Clyde; six grandchildren, Spencer Dugan (Jesse) of Garland, SSgt. Kyle Steph (Kailey) of Columbia, South.Carolina, Jillian High (Rutledge) of Robertson, Texas, Taylor Dugan Merola (Nick) of San Francisco, California, and Kayla Haun (Snuffey) of Reisel, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, Gabe, Tip and Wyatt High, Luke Folds, Chloe, Olie and Jaxon Steph, and Lochlan Dugan.

Cremation was selected with a family memorial service when family can gather.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clyde Public Library or The Loving Care Building Fund at Clyde First Baptist Church.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

