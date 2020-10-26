1/1
Charles Stephens Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Stephens, Jr.

Novice - Charles Stephens, Jr. age 84, of Novice, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Coleman County Medical Center.

The family will host a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman with Rev. Larry Owings officiating. Interment will follow at the Midway Cemetery near Goldsboro in Coleman County. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.

He was born March 19, 1936 in Novice to Charlie Stephens and Ella Gray Stephens. Charles grew up in Novice and graduated from Novice High School in 1955. He married Donna Ashley on June 25, 1955 at the Concho Baptist Church in Coleman. Charles served eight years in the National Guard. He retired after a long and distinguished career as a gasoline plant operator for Union Texas Petroleum. Charles enjoyed gardening and taking care of his neighbors in Novice. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His most cherished memories were spending time with his family. Charles was a member of the Novice Baptist Church. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Charles is joined in heaven by his parent, Charlie and Ella Stephens; and two sisters, Louise White and Geneta Richards.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Stephens of Novice; his son, Bob Stephens and wife Connie of Grape Creek; his daughter, Monica Edwards and husband Tom of Carbon; his grandchildren, Kayla Strain and husband Shaun, Travis Stephens and wife Eva, Stephen Edwards, and Colby Edwards and wife Maggie; his great-grandchildren, Kadence and Barrett Strain, Charlotte Stephens, and Parker Edwards; and his sisters-in-law, Gloria Dennis of Snyder and Marcia Lambert of Lawn.

Memorials are suggested in memory of Charles to a charity of the donor's choice.

Remembrances, condolences, and messages of comfort can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com.

To protect each other from the COVID-19 infection, we ask that you comply with the CDC Social Distancing Guidelines as well as Governor Greg Abbott's request that a face covering be utilized.

Funerals are currently a public even being held during the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When you attend a public event, you are acknowledging risk of exposure.

Stevens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stephens family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman
400 West Pecan Street
Coleman, TX 76834
(325) 625-2175
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved