Charles Thurman Nall

Charles Thurman Nall was born November 9, 1938 in McCaulley Texas and was raised in Hamlin Texas. He passed away July 13, 2020 in Abilene Texas at the age of 81. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21 at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.

After his military service, Charles worked in the oilfield, drove a truck, and farmed. He loved being outside and on the move. Charles was known as the man that could drive anything and had a memory that surpassed most. He was fond of his little dog Sissy, country and gospel music, and a good joke. He was also fond of his cousins, especially Pat Cavitt, who was more of a sister to him than cousin. Charles was known to be a hard worker and provider for his family. Charles was not the strong silent type, he would let you know in a heartbeat if he didn't agree with you! He knew there was one right way to do things and that was his way! You couldn't help but love him because of his charm.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Inez Nall, and a brother Teddy Nall.

He is survived by two sons, Stanley (Susan) Nall and Larry (Tiffany) Nall

6 grandchildren Cody (Kirstin) Hilliard, Chelsey (Ricky) Cunningham, Samie Nall, Ethan Nall, Keith (Kamrin)Nall, and Tobi Nall

6 great grandchildren Lily Cunningham, Cindy Cunningham, Siena Cunningham, Kennedy Nall Shepherd Cunningham, and Laynie Hilliard.

May he rest in peace




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
