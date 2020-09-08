1/
Charles Wayne Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Wayne Briggs

1943-2020

After a long battle with cancer, Charles Wayne Briggs passed away in the early morning hours on 9/8/2020 while in hospice care.Wayne was born in 1942 to Charles and Altamay Briggs and grew up with two brothers and two sisters in Akron, Michigan. While attending ACU he met the love of his life, and in 1965 Wayne married Charlotte McDonald of Sherman, Texas. They had many adventures together, including moving to Vietnam during the war for missionary work. Shortly after moving to Vietnam Wayne was shot in the arm while riding on a medevac helicopter. He hitched a ride on that helicopter because he heard a man was struggling in life and he wanted to minister to him. However, getting shot didn't stop his service to others, and he stayed with his wife in Vietnam for four years as they served others with the love of Christ. After returning to the U.S. Wayne earned his Masters in Social Work. Wayne and Charlotte were blessed with two children, Julie Briggs and Matt Briggs. Whether working with orphanages and visiting military personnel in Vietnam, working as a marriage and family therapist, or opening his home to those who needed a place to stay, Wayne wanted to help people. He could often be found visiting different churches, non-profits, and pretty much anywhere there was a group of Christians getting together. He loved talking about God to anyone who would listen. Although he suffered from many medical issues, including eventually becoming a triple amputee, Wayne always trusted in God's goodness and tried to share his faith with others. In later years his medical condition meant he needed extra help, and Carol Smith became more than just his primary caretaker - she became one of Wayne's closest friends. Wayne is survived by Charlotte Briggs; 4 siblings, Mark Briggs, David Briggs, Diane Briggs Stekl, and Linda Briggs White; his daughter, Julie Michelle Briggs; his son, Matthew Emery Briggs; his daughter-in-law Misty Briggs; and his granddaughter Maisie Emery Briggs.

A memorial service for Wayne Briggs will be held at Piersall Funeral Home, located at 733 Butternut Street, Abilene, Texas 79602, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 12th. Anyone who knew Wayne is welcome to attend, and in lieu of flowers please bless someone by buying their lunch, praying for a stranger, or some other act of kindness.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved