Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Elmwood Memorial Park
Charlie Dan Dickerson Iii


1941 - 2020
Charlie Dan Dickerson Iii Obituary
Charlie Dan Dickerson III

Anson - Dan, 79, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1941 in Cleburne, Texas to C.D. Dickerson and Angie Nell Dickerson. A family graveside service will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Dan graduated from Arlington State College in 1964. Upon graduation he was employed by the comptroller of the currency as a National Bank Examiner in Dallas and later in Abilene for 3 years. He worked the next 35 years in Banking in Anson and San Angelo until he retired in 2002. He married Susan Alford in Fort Worth April 6, 1962. Dan was a member of First Central Presbyterian Church, Abilene, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Martha Ann Miller, and brother Richard Holland Dickerson.

Dan has two children, a son Charlie Dan Dickerson IV and wife Tracy of Plano, Texas; a daughter Sidney Dickerson Bodine of Abilene. He has three grandsons, C.D. Hill of Anson, Justus Ward of Abilene and Chase Dickerson of Plano; two great-grandchildren, Jaiman Ward and Jazlee Ward of Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 10 to May 11, 2020
