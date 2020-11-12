1/1
Charlie R. Merrell
Charlie R. Merrell

Abilene - Charlie R. Merrell, age 92, of Abilene, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, November 13 at Elmwood Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Woodard officiating.

Mr. Merrell was born in Corsicana, TX on August 16, 1928 to Curtis and Etta Merrell. He was a resident of Abilene for 40 years - since 1970. He was a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church. Charlie served in the Merchant Marines for a short time at the end of World War II. He worked for Interstate Theatres, Mead Foods, Inc., and Harris Acoustics, all in management and accounting.

He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Etta Merrell, and sister Ada Elizabeth Luter.

Charlie is survived by his wife Janis; brother, Wayne Merrell of Arlington, TX; two daughters, Valla Ray Merrell of Albuquerque, NM and Janet Sue Jensen of Abilene; one son, David Edwin Merrell of Wichita Falls, TX; as well as five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southwest Park Baptist Church or the Salvation Army.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
