Charlie T. Horton



Abilene - Charlie Thomas Horton, 98, formerly of Abilene, Texas, went to be home with his Lord on June 6, 2019. Visitation will be at North Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, June 13, at 2:00 pm.



Charlie was born October 14, 1920 in Comanche, Oklahoma, the 6th of 11 children to Virginia and Charley Horton. In 1925, the family moved to Lawn, Texas. Upon graduation from Lawn High School, Charlie joined the US Army. On June 11, 1942, he married the love of his life, Lois Wilson. Lois preceded him in death in 2016 just four months short of their 74th wedding anniversary.



Charlie served honorably in various parts of the world including in the Pacific Theatre in WWII in the battle of Corregidor, and as an artillery officer in the Korean Conflict. In 1960, after 21 years of service, Major Charlie Horton retired and returned to Abilene where he completed two degrees at Hardin Simmons University. He coached and taught at Jim Ned High School prior to returning to HSU as a coach and teacher. He completed his career at Jefferson Junior High School.



In 2008, Charlie and Lois made the difficult decision to move to Spring, Texas to be close to their daughters.



Although Charlie gave most of the credit for raising three daughters to his wife Lois, he was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a keen sense of humor and was deeply committed to living a life of morality and hard work. He touched the lives of everyone he met and leaves a void in the lives of many.



He is preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his three daughters and son-in-laws; Betty and Dave Douglas of Fritch, Texas, Anita and Clint Miller of Spring, Texas, and Patricia Horton and David Wheatley of Tomball, Texas.



He dearly loved his 6 grandchildren, Charlie Douglas, Jennifer Douglas Smith, Mark Miller, Alicia Miller Williamson, Eric Wheatley and Alan Wheatley. He also cherished his 12 great grandchildren. The family is grateful for the blessing of his long life. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the or Abilene Meals on Wheels.



A more detailed obituary can be found at https://northsfuneralhome.com/Obituaries_871905.html Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary