Charlotte Eugenia Hodges
Eula - Charlotte Eugenia Hodges, 82, of Eula died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Potosi Cemetery with Dr. Ivy Shelton officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Charlotte was born June 29, 1937 in Grand Prairie to Henry and Rosemary (Osborne) Hollingshead. She graduated from Girard High School. She married Joe Hodges in Las Cruces, New Mexico on May 31, 1955. They moved to Eula from Abilene in 1977. She worked for Mauldin Sales in Abilene for many years, until retiring at the age of 71. She had previously worked for Sweetwater Pump and Supply and Fry Well Service. She was a member of the Eula Baptist Church and the Pythion Sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joe Hodges of Eula; two daughters, Karen Graves and husband Steve of Odessa and Teresa Hobgood and husband Tim of Clyde; sister Rose Clepper of Houston; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Goubeaux and husband Ron of Warrensburg, Missouri, Brandie Bingham and husband Andy of Odessa, Michelle Bourland of Clyde, Courtney DeCair and husband J.J. of Odessa, Cassie Culberson of Brock, Josh Hobgood and wife Kelly of Clyde, Christi Felix of Clyde, Travis Hobgood and wife Terrah of Rowden, Michael Graves and wife Angel of Odessa and Tommy Graves of Odessa and 17 great grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and her brother T.H. Hollingshead.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the at https://www2.heart.org/
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020