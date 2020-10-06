Charlotte Neece
Abilene - Charlotte Neece, Age 74, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on October 4, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8th at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene.
The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at Southern Hills Church of Christ with Kenneth McClung, Scott South, Danny Minton and Truett Roberts officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Charlotte was born in New Home, Texas to Leonard and Jo Nettles on August 8, 1946. She attended school in New Home, Texas and Friona, Texas. At Friona she was a member of a state basketball championship team and was named an All State basketball player. She attended Lubbock Christian University and graduated from Abilene Christian University. She then graduated from Hendrick Medical Center Medical Technology school and was certified as a Certified Medical Laboratory Technician. She worked in several hospital laboratories and a medical research laboratory in Dallas.
She married Allen Neece on May 31, 1969 in New Home, Texas. Charlotte and Allen recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. After the children were older, she went back to college and became a certified Special Education teacher. She taught Special Education Inclusion at Fannin Elementary in Abilene for 10 years. In 2001 she was recognized as an outstanding teacher by the Spotlight on Teachers. She still had several of her students who would see her and seek her out.
She was a sweet and faithful member of Southern Hills Church of Christ always working "behind the scenes." She loved Meals on Wheels and she and her long-time friend Jan South delivered meals for many years. She was a member of Women for Christian Homes.
She is survived by husband Allen Neece: daughter Kimberly Gibson and son Landon Neece: brother Danny Nettles: parents Leonard and Jo Nettles: grandchildren Trent Gibson, Brittney Gibson and Devin Rhodes. Charlotte was faithful to her Lord and the best Nana anyone could ever have.
Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels or your favorite charity
.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Jeff Edwards and his staff, Dr. Lindley and his staff, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Hospice Care, and all the nurses, technicians and aides who cared for her every need. Special thanks are extended to all her friends who provided food and visits to her and her family during her illness.
.