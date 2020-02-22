|
Chase Hunter Bellah
Brownwood - Chase Hunter Bellah, 31, of Brownwood, Texas, went to be with his Lord on February 20, 2020, while doing what he loved.
Chase was born in Lubbock, Texas, on May 24, 1988. He spent the greater part of his life in Merkel, Texas, and graduated from Merkel High School. He then attended McMurry University while playing football and competing in Track and Field. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration, he began pursuing his career in aviation as a pilot. He received his ATP License, the highest license a pilot can achieve, and also later earned his real estate license. During this time he met the love of his life, Kelsy, and wed on June 8, 2014. Throughout their marriage adopted a dog, Nala, and they continued to enjoy Chase's favorite things in life: camping, hiking, boating, traveling, flying, and daydreaming. They celebrated the birth of their son Kylan on September 4, 2019.
Chase had the biggest heart and his family was his whole world. He was always striving to learn something new. Chase found joy in many things, but most of all in his son, Kylan. He will be remembered for his love of family and his strong love for his Lord and Savior. Many things led Chase to realize that he was not in control, and often said, "I am God's Co-Pilot."
He is survived by his wife Kelsy Bellah; son Kylan Bellah; parents Jimmy and Ginger Bellah; sister Kami Schuchart and her husband Garret of Temple; grandparents Carroll and Pat Bellah of Athens; mother-in law LeAnn and husband Chris Herd of Anson; and brothers-in-law Chase and Lance Scott of Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Merkel Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel.
