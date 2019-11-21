|
Cheryl Lee Rice Ballard
Abilene - Cheryl Lee Rice Ballard, 72, died Nov. 7 in Abilene after a long illness. A memorial service is planned at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at University Church of Christ with Dr. Eddie Sharp presiding. The service is coordinated by Piersall Funeral Directors.
Cheryl was born June 29, 1947, in Oklahoma City, the first of four children born to Neal and Mildred Lafever Rice.
She grew up in Texarkana, Texas, and Carlisle, Arkansas, attending Harding University where she earned a bachelor's degree in speech therapy in 1970.
She moved to Abilene that same year to begin a master's degree at Abilene Christian University and applied for a job with State Farm agent Manly Ballard. After the interview he took her home for dinner where she met his son Brent who was soon to join the Army. A long-distance romance led to a proposal and wedding Nov. 6, 1971. A wedding trip to New Orleans preceded an extended honeymoon in Munich, Germany, where Brent was stationed. The couple traveled through much of Western Europe together then settled back in Abilene after Brent's separation from the Army in 1972.
Brent was a third generation agent for 36 years with State Farm. Cheryl taught at Franklin Middle School until their daughter Amy was born in 1975. Son Greg completed the family six years later.
Cheryl was involved in her children's activities, serving five years as a Girl Scout troop leader and earning the Abilene Council's highest leadership award, the Daisy Award. She was a Bible class teacher at University Church of Christ for many years, served as a care group leader and worked on ladies' retreats. She completed a Walk to Emmaus in 2001 and was a member of Bible Study Fellowship for several years. She loved traveling with Brent, but failing health did not permit planned extensive travel after Brent's retirement.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister Patricia and brother Paul. She is survived by her husband, Brent, and their two children: Amy of Dickenson and Greg of Abilene, brother Mark Rice of The Woodlands and Brent's brother David of Abilene.
The family has asked that those who wish to honor Cheryl's life do so with gifts to Christian Homes and Family Services, 1202 Estates Drive, Abilene, TX, 79602; FaithWorks, 1229 N. Mockingbird, Abilene, 79603; or the Christian Service Center, 3185 N. 10th St., Abilene, 79603. Condolences may be left at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com for the family.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019