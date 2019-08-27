|
Chris Barton Taylor
Austin - Chris Barton Taylor passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence in Gillespie County. Upon his retirement, Chris set off in his camper to work and reside at various state parks across Texas. He greatly enjoyed his time working at his most recent location, LBJ State Park. Chris was born in Ballinger, Texas on Christmas Day, December 25, 1949 to Clements Taylor and Ouida Sharpes Taylor. Chris was a resident of the Austin community for 30 years. He was a member of the Texas Exes and was a hardcore Texas Longhorn fan. Go Horns! He was also a lifelong New York Yankees fan, his favorite player being Mickey Mantle. Chris also had an encyclopedic knowledge of film history, and loved to watch and discuss movies with his kids. He is survived by his son, Zachary Taylor of Austin; daughter Tiffany Taylor of Austin; brother, Charles Taylor of Abilene, Texas; sisters Charlotte Taylor of Denver, Colorado, and Carolyn Maxwell of Norman, Oklahoma; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a wonderful group of friends. The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 27th, at 2:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, in Ballinger. Pallbearers for the service include Joe McCreight, Jack Tucker, Ric Witte, Mike Patton, George Chisholm, Tallion Taylor, Jay Johnson, Randy Mallon, and Rocky Jay. Honorary Pallbearers include Sam Mendales, Chase Rodgers, Skitch Rougeaux, Zach Adams, Bryson Maxwell, and Myles Montgomery. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 27, 2019