Christine Barnes



Abilene - Lona Christine Jackson Barnes went home June 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in North's Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June, 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.



She was born to Herman and Nadine Jackson at home January 11, 1931. Chris is survived by her son Terry Barnes and his wife Ingrid with their 4 kids, 5 Grandkids and 2 Great-grandkids; her daughter Robin Barnes Quinn and her husband Billy Quinn with their 2 daughters, 4 Grandkids, and 1 Great-grand child. With more nieces and nephews than she could "shake a stick at".



Christine graduated Hardin Simmons University in 1949 at age 18. She went on to serve the city of Abilene. Chris met and married Robert "Bob" Lee Barnes in 1959. The two found comfort in AA/Alanon in 1963. In 1966, they and their two children moved to California where she worked for Butte County, in Oroville California until both kids were out of high school. In 1978, they moved to Livermore California so Bob could come home every night. There, she worked for The State of California as secretary to the Fire Chief of Dublin until she retired in 1986. In 1986, Bob and Chris moved back to Texas and found a home in San Angelo. Their life there centered around family and AA/Alanon. For her, there was no "anonymous". If someone needed her help, she wanted them to know who she was; as a sponsor, there is no way to know how many lives she changed in her 55 years of Alanon life. In 2002, they moved back to Abilene to be closer to the grand and great grand kids (eventually the great-great grandkids), continuing to sponsor and change lives in AA/Alanon. Being in Abilene, she helped to shape the lives of her great grandkids and her great-great grandchildren.



Christine, Chris B, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Chris- Whatever you called her- she heard, she saw and she helped.



