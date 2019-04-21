Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Cemetery
Ericksdahl, Avoca, TX
Abilene - Christine Caroline Hanson, 81 went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019. She passed away at The Oaks At Radford Hills. Graveside service will be 1:00 pm Saturday April 27, 2019 at Bethel Cemetery in Ericksdahl, Avoca, TX directed by Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas. Born Caroline Christine Purcell on May 11, 1937 in Stamford, TX to the late Homer and Evelyn (Seth) Purcell. Christine was an Adult Foster Care Provider until her medical condition no longer allowed her to be a caregiver. Christine was a member of Second Baptist Church in Abilene and served as a pre-school Sunday School teacher for many years. Christine loved to sew and made clothes for family and friends.

She had a heart for people and was always ready to lend a hand. She was very precious and will be missed dearly. Christine was preceded in death by her second mother Helena (Almquist) Purcell, sister Judith Tate, son Joe Hanson Jr., and grandson Christopher Kniffen. Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law, Debbie Andress, Carla and Randy Foster, one sister and brother-in-law, Lottie and Jerry Doty, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thank you to The Oaks At Radford

Hills and to Interim Hospice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 21, 2019
