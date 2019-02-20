|
Cindy Jo Gilchriest Rud
Abilene, TX
Cindy Jo Gilchriest Rud, was smiling when she left this world on Valentine's Day, 2019. Her husband of 42 years held her hand and thanked God for letting him have her that long while she slipped peacefully away. She fought a valiant battle with ALS for over two years, powerless to stop it from robbing her body but never letting it touch her beautiful heart.
Cindy was born on June 25, 1957, the youngest of four girls for Marvin "Buddy" Gilchriest and Edna Faye Webb. She was six years old when she and her sisters moved to Medina Children's Home where she was an active member of the Acapella choir, traveling far and wide to sing the praises of her Lord.
In 1976, Cindy met the love of her life, Ritchie Rud, in Abilene where he was stationed with the Air Force. They were married on Christmas Eve and their beautiful love story began. They were blessed with two beautiful, freckled daughters, Heather Renee and Rachael Starr, and she adored them both. Their travels with the Air Force included being stationed in Germany (twice), Albuquerque and Abilene. Cindy made many life-long friends that became family during their travels. She was a loving, kind and gentle spirit who loved her family deeply and exhibited a rare authenticity that made her everyone's best friend. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, unconditional love and the joy she brought to everyone who knew her.
Cindy was a devoted wife, mother and "Oma" to her grandchildren. She loved reading, feeding and watching the hummingbirds, going to thrift stores and spending time with her beloved family. Cindy also loved Geocaching with her grandbabies and doing Poke;mon Go with her Katy best friend, Kay. She was an active member of the Katy Church of Christ and truly loved the Lord.
Cindy joined her sister, Kathy Trone, her parents and grandparents and many other relatives in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Ritchie, daughters, Heather Jones and husband Jimmy, Rachael Wilhoit and husband, Johnny, grandchildren, Logan Asher and Gavin Michael Jones and Dylan Jack, Ethan Ryan and Chloe Starr Wilhoit and her precious fur babies, Nemo, Willow, Dakota, Saber and Snykers, sisters, Dusti Scovel and husband, Mike, Judy Eoff and husband, Jim, Ritchie's seven brothers and eight sisters, and many nieces and nephews. She was blessed with a large, loving family who will miss her tremendously.
Funeral services are scheduled for Noon on Friday, February 22, 2019, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home in Abilene, Texas. Viewing is at 11:00 a.m. and interment is at 2:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Pallbearers will be Logan Asher Jones, Jeff Anders, Darryl Boudreau, Jerry Gutierrez, Juan Levario, Robert Meyers, Steven Stoecker, Sr. and Robert Strollo. Honorary Pallbearers include Jimmy Jones, Johnny Wilhoit, Dylan Jack Wilhoit, Ethan Ryan Wilhoit, Gavin Michael Jones, Chloe Starr Wilhoit and retired Abilene Police Officer and retired Justice of the Peace Bryan Smith, and John Schilling.
The family suggests BloominDales Floral Design in Abilene, Texas, where Cindy worked for several years as a delivery driver and designer. Donations in her name to the ALS Foundation, , or the local Humane Society would also make her and her family very happy.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 20, 2019