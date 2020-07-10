Cynthia Anne Thomas, 72, received her Angel Wings on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. Cindy has been surrounded for many months by the loving kindness, support, and prayers from her family, friends, staff at Lyndale Memory Care, Kinder Heart Home Health Hospice, and Southern Hill Church of Christ Prayer Warriors.
For many years, Cindy was an ultimate caregiver & servant Angel to her son, Matt, who had Cystic Fibrosis. While gentle in spirit, she was a protective lioness when it came to insuring the best healthcare for her son. As a result of these passions, she was actively involved in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, being an active organizer of many related fund raisers.
Cindy had a positive personality and looked for and expected the best in people. She was joyous, kind, full of goodness and gentleness and wholehearted loved her family. John and Cindy were members of the Southern Hills Church of Christ since 1984 and Cindy received much comfort and felt so blessed from the loving support and many prayers she received from her Christian brothers and sisters.
She was born on November 28th, 1947 in Roby, TX and graduated from Hamlin High School. She then, attended Texas Tech University graduating in 1969 in 3 years with a degree in Home Economics and went on to be an educator for 28 years. Cindy became a favorite of many of her students because of the dedication and personal attention she gave to each of her students.
Cindy married the love of her life, John Thomas, February 1984 and they lived very active lives while raising five children. She loved to garden with her husband and, in fact, in 2018, their yard was honored by the Abilene Garden Club as the 'Yard of the Season' which made Miss Cindy very happy.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Dwaine and Ernestine Stephens; her son, Matthew Connally, and her stepsons, Scott and Todd Thomas, of Lovington, NM.
She is survived by her husband, John Thomas; her daughter, Shelley Chorn and husband Chris, children, Luke and Emily; her son, Mark Connally, children, Matthew and Abigail; brother, Hollis and, wife, Susan; children; Buckey Stephens, and wife Airika, Annie Gamble and husband, Blaine, Whitney Dunn and husband, Cameron; and her nephew, Sam Fish.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Gilbreth, Dan Harwell, 'Doc' Niece, Melvin Martin, and Randy Clark.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 3840 Hulen, Suite 600, Ft Worth, TX, Ben Richey Boys Ranch, P O Box 6839, Abilene, TX 79608, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 34 Washington St #310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, or your favorite nonprofit.
SPECIAL NOTE: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be grave-site only at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. If you would like to attend the graveside service, we ask that you remain inside your vehicle once in the cemetery and tune your radio to 105.7 FM for the graveside broadcast. We know these times are difficult due to the COVID - 19, but we want you to know the family appreciates your love and support but encourages everyone to remain safe and healthy.
