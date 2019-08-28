|
|
C.L. Miller, age 95, beloved father and granddad, left this world for heaven on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1924 in Parks Camp, Texas to Colonel Leander Miller and Fannie Elizabeth Thompson Miller. C.L. spent his early years at Parks Camp and spoke fondly of many friends there and of attending grade school there. He later attended schools in Breckenridge and Moran High School.
In 1944, he enlisted in the Army to serve his country in WWII. During the war his time was spent mostly in Germany and Belgium where he took part in the Battle of the Bulge. He was especially proud to have been part of an operation that prevented German Tiger Royal tanks from crossing a bridge to have access to a major fuel depot and thus limiting spread of Nazi power. He was wounded during this operation and received a Purple Heart for his actions.
After the war, C.L. returned to Moran where he met, fell in love, and married Dorothy June Isham on March 25, 1948. In the early 1950s, C.L. and Dorothy settled in Moran where they reared four children and where C.L. began his long career in the oil industry as a pumper with Forest Oil Company. He also farmed and raised cattle for 40 years of his life. C.L. was very involved in the community, volunteering and serving others. He especially enjoyed being a dedicated 50 year plus member of the Moran Masonic Lodge. He was active in Eastern Star and the Moran American Legion.
C.L. was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy; his parents; three brothers; four sisters; and two infant daughters, Pamela Kay and Susan Jean.
He is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Kathey Collinsworth and Sid of Breckenridge, Lisa Goins and Rodney of Clyde, Jana Kitchens and Ronnie of Albany; his son and wife, Steven Miller and Carol of Clyde; five grandsons, Coby Collinsworth, Thad Collinsworth and Barbara, Kevin Miller and Natalie, Zach Goins and Brianna, Corbin Kitchens and Stephanie; one granddaughter, Rachel Kitchens; three great grandsons, Caleb and Sam Miller, Grant Goins; and one great granddaughter, Kelyn Collinsworth.
A visitation will be held at Morehart Mortuary in Albany on Thursday, August 29th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services for C.L. will be at 10 a.m., Friday, August 30th at First Baptist Church in Moran. Burial will follow in the Dennis Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Moran ISD C.L. Miller WWII Memorial Fund, the , the Moran First Baptist Church or the Albany Friendship Baptist Church Scholarship Fund and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
C.L. was a great man who loved his family, friends, and country. He was a man of integrity and did his best to always do the right thing. He was the ultimate "Southern engineer" and could fix or create anything with scraps he had on hand. He will be missed by his family and all the many others whose lives he touched.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019