Claire Ann McLennan
Claire Ann McLennan

Allen -

Claire Ann McLennan was born August 20, 1944, in Stamford, Texas, to Alex Bruce, Sr. and Claire Evelyn McLennan. She peacefully slipped away to enter the presence of her Lord and Savior on October 3, 2020.

Claire Ann spent her early years growing up in the Ericksdale Community and graduated from Paint Creek High School in 1962. She received her bachelor's degree from North Texas State University and her Ph.D. from Texas Tech University. Claire Ann also loved to read and study the bible and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Claire Ann's love of education was evident in the professional positions she pursued throughout her career. She was a professor in the Department of Human Service Studies in the College of Human Ecology at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. At Region 14 Education Service Center in Abilene, Texas, she served as Associate Director of Grants and Special Projects. Prior to that, she was a secondary teacher at Red Oak High School in Red Oak, Texas; Franklin Junior High School in Abilene, Texas; and C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas.

The burial will be conducted at the Bethel Cemetery in Ericksdahl, Texas, at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Services are under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home of Stamford, Texas.

Claire Ann was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother, Allan McLennan. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Mary Lou Schuchert Lively; brother, Alex B. McLennan, Jr. and wife Patricia; nephews Robert Bruce Schuchert and wife Lisa; Jerry Allen Schuchert and wife Stephanie; John McLennan; Mark McLennan; grand nephews and nieces, Tiffany, Melanie, Lauren, Sydney, Andrew, Clayton, Elizabeth and Tallyn; and a host of dear friends.

Online condolences may be made and viewed at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
