1/1
Clancey Lehrmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clancey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clancey Lehrmann

Sagerton - Clancey Ray Lehrmann, 90, of Sagerton, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Sagerton with Reverend Paul Cannon officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Services are under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held prior to the memorial service.

Clancey was born on January 6, 1930 near Sagerton to the late Otto and Lillie Lehrmann. He attended Flat Top School and graduated from Sagerton High School. He met the love of his life while participating in youth group at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He and Helen Elizabeth Letz were married in St. Paul's on June 2, 1949.

He was a life-time farmer in Haskell County. He was also a carpenter, having been involved in numerous home constructions and renovations in the area. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (now Faith Lutheran Church) in Sagerton where he served on Church Council. He was a member of the Sons of Hermann Lodge. He loved to play dominoes and cards and follow the sports teams of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Clancey is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Helen Lehrmann; sister, Pearl Schwartz and Verneda Opitz; and brothers, Melvin Lehrmann and Norvell Lehrmann.

He is survived by his daughter, Gail Lehrmann of Parker, CO, and son, Steven Lehrmann and wife Karen of Sagerton, TX; grandchildren, Jennifer Page and husband Paul, Brian Lehrmann and wife Emily, M'Lynn Johnson and husband Justin, and Joanna Lehrmann; 7 great grandchildren, Hannah and Kendall Page; Reid and Madelyn Lehrmann; and Quinn, Kye, and Claire Johnson; his sister, Adrienne Fouts of Lubbock, TX; his brother, Willie Dee Lehrmann of North Richland Hills, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made and viewed at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tankersley Funeral Home - Stamford
807 S. Columbia
Stamford, TX 79553
325-773-2721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tankersley Funeral Home - Stamford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved