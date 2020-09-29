Clancey Lehrmann
Sagerton - Clancey Ray Lehrmann, 90, of Sagerton, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Sagerton with Reverend Paul Cannon officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Services are under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held prior to the memorial service.
Clancey was born on January 6, 1930 near Sagerton to the late Otto and Lillie Lehrmann. He attended Flat Top School and graduated from Sagerton High School. He met the love of his life while participating in youth group at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He and Helen Elizabeth Letz were married in St. Paul's on June 2, 1949.
He was a life-time farmer in Haskell County. He was also a carpenter, having been involved in numerous home constructions and renovations in the area. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (now Faith Lutheran Church) in Sagerton where he served on Church Council. He was a member of the Sons of Hermann Lodge. He loved to play dominoes and cards and follow the sports teams of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Clancey is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Helen Lehrmann; sister, Pearl Schwartz and Verneda Opitz; and brothers, Melvin Lehrmann and Norvell Lehrmann.
He is survived by his daughter, Gail Lehrmann of Parker, CO, and son, Steven Lehrmann and wife Karen of Sagerton, TX; grandchildren, Jennifer Page and husband Paul, Brian Lehrmann and wife Emily, M'Lynn Johnson and husband Justin, and Joanna Lehrmann; 7 great grandchildren, Hannah and Kendall Page; Reid and Madelyn Lehrmann; and Quinn, Kye, and Claire Johnson; his sister, Adrienne Fouts of Lubbock, TX; his brother, Willie Dee Lehrmann of North Richland Hills, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
