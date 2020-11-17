Clara Alice Aardsma DrewryAbilene - Clara A. Drewry, 91, of Abilene Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020.Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 7, 1929. She is survived by two siblings, Phillip Aardsma and Ruth Aardsma Denny; Children, Jane Cooper, James Drewry, Rebekah McMahon, Robert Drewry; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.She is predeceased by her husband, Reverend Robert (of 68 years); 5 siblings, Walter, Mary, Jacob, Dorothy and Paul.She graduated from the State University of New York at Oneonta. She did some teaching in Public Schools, but mostly was a loving stay at home Mom who took great care of her children. She was a dedicated Pastor's wife and sang alto and played the trumpet with him.The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks Assisted Living Center in Abilene for the excellent care she received during her almost 4 years there.A private memorial service will be held for her and her husband at the convenience of the family.