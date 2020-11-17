1/1
Clara Alice Aardsma Drewry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Alice Aardsma Drewry

Abilene - Clara A. Drewry, 91, of Abilene Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 7, 1929. She is survived by two siblings, Phillip Aardsma and Ruth Aardsma Denny; Children, Jane Cooper, James Drewry, Rebekah McMahon, Robert Drewry; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Reverend Robert (of 68 years); 5 siblings, Walter, Mary, Jacob, Dorothy and Paul.

She graduated from the State University of New York at Oneonta. She did some teaching in Public Schools, but mostly was a loving stay at home Mom who took great care of her children. She was a dedicated Pastor's wife and sang alto and played the trumpet with him.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks Assisted Living Center in Abilene for the excellent care she received during her almost 4 years there.

A private memorial service will be held for her and her husband at the convenience of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
3256982200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved