Clara J. Corley
Abilene - Clara J. Corley, of Abilene passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at North Park Assembly of God 1918 Jameson St, Abilene, TX 79603 with Pastor John Shepard officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 277 S. in Abilene. The family will receive guest for a visitation on Sunday, November 15 from 1-3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Clara was born in Silverton, Texas to the late Claude M. and Otha L. (Cavitt) Stephens. She graduated from Stamford High School in May of 1947. She married Floyd Clifton Herpeche on June 22, 1950, they made Abilene their home in 1956. Following the passing of her husband she married Curtis Dean Corley on February 16, 1975 and enjoyed many wonderful years together until his passing. She began her career working with Greyhound Food Management and worked her way up to Management and finally became an owner when the company begin leasing out. While working with Greyhound she received numerous awards and honors for her excellence in management. Following the death of her husband she and her daughter started a new business venture at the Mall of Abilene, "The Corndog Place". Clara will be remembered by her family for her love, strong will, giving nature and her, "My way or the highway" approach to life. She enjoyed attending North Park Assembly of God with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; siblings, Claude D. Stephens, Curtis W. Stephens, Marie Williams, Lucille Davis, Mildred Tidwell, and Maxine Six.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Stansbury and her husband Darrell, and Rhonda Bielefeldt and her husband Mike; 6 loving grandchildren, Kimberly Stansbury, Michael Stansbury, Carl Wyatt, Melinda Schirk, Amanda Wadley and Timothy Wyatt; numerous great-grandchildren; brother Clyde R. Stephens; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and her personal caregiver, Maria Acuna.
