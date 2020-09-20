1/
Clara Joyce Ferguson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Joyce Ferguson

Abilene - Clara JoyceFerguson Abilene ,TX. Clara Joyce Ferguson went to be with her precious Jesus on September 19, 2020 at Abilene , Texas. She was born April 18, 1924 to Denzel and Ruth Pike Cox at their home in Merkel, TX. The event was so uneventful she had trouble, 66 years later, getting her birth certificate for a passport for her once in lifetime trip to Israel.

She was a Methodist and at age of 12 Joyce accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and carried that experience with her the rest of her life.

Joyce married John Vance Ferguson in May of 1942. She was a pastors wife for 12 years and worked outside of home for JC Penny , Texas Instruments, Ailene's Clothing Factory, Marbridge House, and care giver for her aunt, before retiring at age 75.

After her primary love for Jesus came her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers; Corky and Dave Cox, her husband John, daughter, Mickey Lynn, and 2 grandsons Jeff Jones and Michael Inman.

She is survived by a sister Patsy O'Kelly, 2 sisters in law; Lila Cox, and Sue Hartman and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, Debbie Jones and husband Charlie, Jack Ferguson and wife Sherry, and Renae Ferguson, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held at Starbuck Funeral home Merkel, TX From 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Saturday,

September 26, 2020, With grave side service for family and close friends at Caps Cemetery Hwy 707 and Antilley Rd. at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Caps Cemetery grounds fund, 7402 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 or Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX 79605.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starbuck Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved