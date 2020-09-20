Clara Joyce Ferguson



Abilene - Clara JoyceFerguson Abilene ,TX. Clara Joyce Ferguson went to be with her precious Jesus on September 19, 2020 at Abilene , Texas. She was born April 18, 1924 to Denzel and Ruth Pike Cox at their home in Merkel, TX. The event was so uneventful she had trouble, 66 years later, getting her birth certificate for a passport for her once in lifetime trip to Israel.



She was a Methodist and at age of 12 Joyce accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and carried that experience with her the rest of her life.



Joyce married John Vance Ferguson in May of 1942. She was a pastors wife for 12 years and worked outside of home for JC Penny , Texas Instruments, Ailene's Clothing Factory, Marbridge House, and care giver for her aunt, before retiring at age 75.



After her primary love for Jesus came her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers; Corky and Dave Cox, her husband John, daughter, Mickey Lynn, and 2 grandsons Jeff Jones and Michael Inman.



She is survived by a sister Patsy O'Kelly, 2 sisters in law; Lila Cox, and Sue Hartman and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, Debbie Jones and husband Charlie, Jack Ferguson and wife Sherry, and Renae Ferguson, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, and a host of friends.



Visitation will be held at Starbuck Funeral home Merkel, TX From 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Saturday,



September 26, 2020, With grave side service for family and close friends at Caps Cemetery Hwy 707 and Antilley Rd. at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Caps Cemetery grounds fund, 7402 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 or Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX 79605.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store