Winters Funeral Home
120 State St
Winters, TX 79567
(325) 754-4529
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Clara Nell Bowen


1927 - 2019
Clara Nell Bowen Obituary
Clara Nell Bowen

Winters - Clara Nell Bowen, 91, of Winters passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born September 3, 1927 to Calvin and Willis Colburn in Winters and lived here all her life. She worked for Dry Mfg. for 20 years, and worked at the Senior Citizens Nursing Home as a cook. She married Bobby Wayne Bowen on May 30, 1987 in Winters. He preceded her in death in 2000. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She is survived by 2 sisters-in-law: Cleo Colburn of Winters and Jane Colburn of Alvord; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 22, 2019
