Tuscola - Elizabeth Clara Belle Saling (95) of Tuscola, Texas passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mesa Springs Healthcare Center. A graveside service was held at the Tuscola Cemetery on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation was Thursday, March 14, 5-7 p.m., at the Fry-Smith Funeral Home in Tuscola, Texas.

Clara was born to the late Johnie & Minnie Belle Snodgrass on April 15, 1923 in Abilene, Texas. She attended and graduated from Tuscola High School, and married the late Elmer Franklin Saling in 1945 in Duncan, Oklahoma. They made their home in Cedar Gap, Texas, where they raised their four children. Clara was a homemaker and a seamstress, who also sold Watkins products and worked for the Timex Corp. She was involved with the Home Demonstration Club, American Legion Auxiliary and in later years, was an active member of the Tuscola Senior Citizens. She was also a lifelong member of the West Side Church of Christ in Tuscola.

Clara is survived by her four children: Carolyn Tatum and husband Alton, of Tuscola, TX; Frank Saling Jr. and wife Sherry, of Lawn, TX; Frances Harsany and husband Fred, of Albuquerque, NM; Bobby Saling and wife Brenda, of Tuscola, TX. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Snodgrass and wife Jean, of Tuscola, TX, 9 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren. Clara was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank, in 1986 and her baby daughter, Judy Gayle, in 1951.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Mesa Springs Healthcare Center as well as Hospice of the Big Country.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 17, 2019
